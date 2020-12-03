Intl’ community took Pakistan’s dossier on Indian terrorism seriously, says Major Gen Babar Iftikhar

(@fidahassanain)

The DG ISPR says that the debate around dossier on Indian terrorism and the terrorism sponsored by India as state is now being discussed worldwide.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Director General Babar Iftikahr said that Pakistan’s dossier on Indian terrorism and Indian-state sponsored terrorism was taken seriously.

Babar Iftikhar said that the dossier was a vindication of what Pakistan was saying for so long.

“It has been taken very seriously by the international community,” said the DG ISPR in an interview to Najma Minas on Global Village Space.

General Babar Iftikhar explained the Indian sponsored terrorism from the very act of Indian government on August 5, 2019.

“The evidences have been given by the government regarding Indian terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said, adding that the world was now talking about it.

“Despite India’s best efforts, there have been objective analyses of what is being said. The objectivity of debate around this dossier is a major plus. We are going to take it forward from here,” he said further.

On Nov 14, Pakistan presented a dossier to international community regarding terrorism of India and terrorism sponsored by India as a state.

India was supplying weapons and support to terrorists,Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said.

The DG ISPR said India was working on "Consortium of terrorists and banned-organizations" and sponsoring terrorism in the region.

The DG ISPR said that Indian embassies in the region were behind sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. He revealed that an Indian Colonel met four terrorists in Indian consulate in Afghanistan and encouraged them to hold terrorist acts in major cities of Pakistan.

General Babar Iftikhar, who was also accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, revealed that billions of rupees were being provided by India to banned outfits in Pakistan besides heavy weapons from different sources.

“India also smuggled 30 IS-linked terrorist to Pakistan,” said General Babar Iftikhar during the press briefing on Saturday.

He stated that India provided billions of rupees and weapons from different sources to banned outfits in Pakistan and also smuggled 30 IS-linked terrorist to Pakistan.

He further said that India, in order to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), raised a militia to carry out terrorist activities in Balochistan.

India is also involved in training terrorists as it operates 87 centers for this purpose out of which 66 are situated in Afghanistan while 21 have been set upped in India, DG ISPR revealed.

He also said that Indian suicide jackets and ammunition was used in psx attack while RAW also planned target killing of high profile targets in Pakistan.