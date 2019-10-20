(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Experts on Sunday said that International community has adopted double standards on Kashmir issue and turns a blind eye towards the implementation of resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council.

Talking to APP, a noted expert on Kashmir issue Prof. Javed Akram said that there was complete communication black out and acute lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.

The human rights situation is getting worst day-by-day in the occupied valley, he said.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that unfortunately world powers are not taking effective measures to stop Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She said that Pakistan has moved to every effective and aggressive forum to sensitize the world community regarding human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, adding it was shameful that people of Kashmir have been made hostage for last 76 days.

Another expert on International Relations Dr Rizwan Naseer said that India was trying to create a smoke-screen by false claims of normalcy in IOK, which has clearly been exposed to the international community.

He said the alarming human rights situation in Indian held Kashmir needed immediate world's attention, adding international community despite understanding gravity of the situation, failed to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.