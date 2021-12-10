UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Turns Silent Spectator To Repression In Kashmir, Palestine: Rehman

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:59 PM

Int'l community turns silent spectator to repression in Kashmir, Palestine: Rehman

Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that Kashmir and Palestine were two places where human rights were being blatantly violated but international community has become silent spectator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that Kashmir and Palestine were two places where human rights were being blatantly violated but international community has become silent spectator.

He addressed and chaired a colloquium on International Human Rights Day which was organized by Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) in collaboration with the Institute of Research & Reforms and the Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK).

He said that United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and Human Rights Day is observed on December 10, every year.

Malik said that the purpose of observing this day is to create awareness among the masses about their social, cultural and physical rights and to raise voice against all kinds of oppression, discriminations, human rights violations and injustices around the world.

He said that from this forum,"We urge the governments across the world to create equal opportunities for everyone without any discrimination and address the issues of inequality, exclusion and discrimination".

He said that the resolutions passed in favor of the world powers are implemented immediately while the resolutions passed in favor of the smaller nations are ignored and never implemented.

Malik expressed that Heart bleeds to see the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine whose voices are going unheard by world powers.

He said that UN Human Rights Commission has itself reported on 14th June, 2018 that alone, since January 1989 till 31st January 2018, 94,700 Kashmiris killed, 8,000 killed in custody, 11,050 women were gang-raped & 7,485 were injured by pellets.

Malik at the end moved a resolution urging UN to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir which unanimously adopted.

The forum appealed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to establish a UN Inquiry Commission to investigate human rights violations, discriminations and crimes against humanity in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Forces.

The colloquium was addressed by Justice Chowhan, chairman Legal Forum for Kashmir, Dr. Farzana Bari, human rights activist, Professor Dr. Sumeera, Mukhtar Baba a senior journalist from IIOK, Sheikh Mateen member APHC and Sabah Aslam, Founder and Executive Director IICR and was attended by number of human rights activists, members of civil society and students from various universities.

Ambassador Dr. Haissam Special Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva and Mohamed Ifthikhar Aziz from Sri Lanka also addressed the seminar via video link. The speakers highlighted the importance of human rights day and urged the governments across the world to provide equal opportunities to all their citizens without any kind of discrimination.

They emphasized that the principle of equality and non-discrimination is basic to human rights. They called on the United Nations and other human rights organizations to break their silence on human rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine and other disputed areas and play their role in rescuing them from oppression.

Related Topics

Assembly India Injured Islamabad Resolution Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Palestine Sri Lanka Rehman Malik Civil Society Jammu Bari Geneva Iranian Rial January June December Women 2018 All From

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

30 minutes ago
 Army Chief witnesses exercise 'Victory Shield' of ..

Army Chief witnesses exercise 'Victory Shield' of Gujranwala Corps' troops at Ch ..

33 seconds ago
 Russia Expects to Adopt With US Replacement for Ex ..

Russia Expects to Adopt With US Replacement for Expiring New START Treaty - Ryab ..

35 seconds ago
 Ryabkov Says No Parallels' Drawing Between Ukraini ..

Ryabkov Says No Parallels' Drawing Between Ukrainian, Georgian Situations

37 seconds ago
 'Strengthening Ukraine's Security,' US Should Not ..

'Strengthening Ukraine's Security,' US Should Not Affect Other States' Security ..

4 minutes ago
 Wait for general election, Sarwar tells opposition ..

Wait for general election, Sarwar tells opposition

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.