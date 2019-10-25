Intl community, UN must play role to protect Kashmiris from Indian repression : Asad Qaiser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has urged the international community, especially United Nations (UN), to play its role in protecting the innocent Kashmiris from Indian barbarities

Addressing a gathering outside the Parliament House in connection with the Kashmir Day, observed on Friday, he demanded the UN to ensure implementation on its own resolutions about Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and protect rights of the people.

He said that all parliaments in world and Inter-Parliamentary Union have been written letters to highlight the Kashmir issue and inform them about violation of basic rights to people there.

He said that world parliaments have been also asked to send their parliamentary delegations to IOK to see the blatant human rights violations there.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and will go to any extent in support of oppressed Kashmiri people in IOK.

The National Assembly, Senate, the government and the opposition will become the voice of Kashmiri people and plead their case at different levels, he added.

Asad Qaiser also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in the UN General Assembly, saying he forcefully presented the case of Kashmiri people at the world body.

The Speaker National Assembly said that India was facing various moves by separatists due to violation of their rights. He said that there has been acute shortage of food and medicines in IOK and the world community should take notice of it.

On the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said the people of Pakistan will not refrain from any sacrifice for the cause of Kashmiri people.

He said the future of Pakistan and Kashmir was interlinked. Chairman Kashmir Committee said that 9, 00,000 Indian troops were suppressing the voice of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination while ethnic cleansing was being done as more than 12,000 young persons have been abducted by the Indian force.

He said that reports of UNHCR about IOK were eye-openers forthe world while New York Times has also highlighted Indian atrocitiesin Occupied Kashmir.