Int'l Community, UN Must Take Action On India's War Crimes In IIOJK: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to take action on India's war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The international community, especially the UN must take action on India's war crimes and the crimes against humanity in IIOJK, as Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression", Imran Khan said in a twitter post on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day.

The prime minister said the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite in Kashmir remained unfulfilled as the Hindutva-Modi government brazenly violated the UNSC resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions, including the 4th Geneva Convention; and committed war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of the IIOJK.

"Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination," he maintained.

