Int'l Community, UN Must Take Cognizance Of Grave Situation In IIOJK: FO Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemning the continued military crackdowns and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) urged the international community, including the United Nations to take immediate cognizance of the grave situation in IIOJK.

"The plight of the Kashmiris in IIOJK is also evident before the international community," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said while addressing a weekly press briefing here at the Foreign Office.

"We strongly condemn the continuing military crackdowns, arbitrary detentions, coercion, use of force, and extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and staged operations by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, where at least 21 Kashmiris have been martyred in the last one month," he maintained.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that persisting with their callous behavior, the Indian occupation forces even deprived the bereaved families from carrying out last rites of their loved ones.

He said, it is in that context that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had addressed another letter to the President of the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General to apprise the world body entrusted with maintenance of international peace and security and a responsibility for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women commemorated on 25 November, Pakistan on Friday marked the Human Rights Day.

"In upholding universal respect for human rights, these occasions are also reminders to the international community to call for immediate cessation of widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law especially in situations of foreign occupation such as IIOJK", he added.

The Foreign Office Spokesperon said 6 December marked the 29th year of the tragic demolition of the centuries-old Babri Masjid by BJP-RSS zealots in India.

"The new illegal structure being built at the site of the historic mosque will remain illegitimate in the eyes of Muslims and conscientious persons across the world. It is reprehensible that today's Hindu majoritarian India presents a gruesome reality for its minorities, particularly Muslims, who are being persecuted in all walks of life with complete impunity and state complicity," he stressed.

