Int'l Community Urged To Act Against Human Rights' Violation In Occupied Kashmir

Fri 10th December 2021

Int'l community urged to act against human rights' violation in occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has urged the international community to take action against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Indian occupying forces had been committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and brutally violating human rights there, adding the world's conscience should wake up to act against these illegal acts and barbarism.

He also said in a message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had passed several laws for women's rights in the assembly.

He said that the government had also enacted laws against child abuse and domestic violence.

He said that the PTI government believed in the welfare of people and had always taken initiatives on this front, adding the launching of the Ehsas program besides other welfare schemes for the economic security of citizens was a manifestation of the government's sincere efforts in this regard.

He said the Universal Health Insurance Program was underway to provide health protection to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

