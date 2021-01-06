UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Urged To Implement UN Resolutions On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Int'l community urged to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din Tuesday in a special message on Kashmiris Right to Self-Determination Day said that international community should play its role for implementing United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He said that India's oppression on the people of Occupied Kashmir had been going on for 72 years. He said that human rights were being badly violated in India.

He said that Pakistani nation always stood with Kashmiris, adding that the sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir would never go waste.

He also expressed his resolution, that the struggle for independence of Kashmiriswould surely succeed and they would get their right to self-determination.

