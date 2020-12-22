UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Urged To Pay Heed To Deteriorating Situation In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Int'l community urged to pay heed to deteriorating situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political activists, civil society members and human rights defenders have called upon the international community to pay heed to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian occupational forces' personnel.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the activists on condition of hiding their identity fearing reprisal from Modi-led fascist Indian government in their media interviews said that global rights bodies have been documenting abuses committed by Indian troops in IIOJK.

They cited two successive reports released by UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018 and 2019 on HR violations in Kashmir and demanded legal action against the perpetrators of inhuman actions against innocent Kashmiri people.

It is worth mentioning here that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had condemned India for arbitrary detentions, torture and ill-treatment of the Kashmiris by its occupational troops and had sought New Delhi's response in that regard.

The activists while denouncing the arrests of APHC working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed from their residences in Srinagar, last evening, said that India is an established HR violator and is trampling the Kashmiris' rights with impunity.

They maintained that victimization of minorities based on their ethnicity and religious identity has exposed India's so-called secular face, and time has come to hold New Delhi responsible for its crimes against humanity, particularly in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India United Nations Civil Society Jammu Srinagar New Delhi 2018 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.