Open Menu

Int'l Community Urged To Play Mediation Role For Resolving Palestine Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Int'l community urged to play mediation role for resolving Palestine issue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Pacifists, intellectuals and writers have urged upon international community to play a mediation role for resolving Palestine issue.

They expressed these views while addressing peace conference on ‘Peace for all’ organized by Udairo Laal Welfare in Shah Latif Bhitai Municipal library and later while talking to media here Sunday.

They stressed for the need of peace, brotherhood and interfaith harmony for the prosperity of the country. They said that the socio-economic development was only possible with spreading the message of peace across the world.

They said that Sindh was the soil of peace which had always been remained the land of peace and love.

Chairman Udero Laal Welfare Raj Kumar, representative of Christian community Father Shahzad Masih, Sikh Panth Sardar Parkash Singh, Dr. Jeevat Sundar, writer and poet Gul Hassan Lakho, Advocate Suleman Daahri, Akber Shaikh, Syed Ubedllah Shah, Professor Yad Hussain Shaikh and others said that today, the world was facing anarchy and agitation and the main reason of this situation was intolerance and part ways from peace path.

They said that peace had become a global issue however every country was taking efforts for restoring peace.

They said that peace could only be restored through respect of each other’s religions and motivating to follow message of Shah Latif and study ancient civilization of Moen-jo-Daaro.

Later peace awards were also given to peace lovers. The conference was attended among others by Leela Raam Premi, Sunjay Kumar Mamnani, Teekam Daas Sothar, Narain Daas, Mahesh Saagar, Gulab Rae, Professor Sikandar Malokhani, Amir Wassan, Nanik Raam Sejwani, Ashiq Saand, Abdul Sattar Saand, Haji Anwer Soomro and Khalid Khaskheli.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh World Palestine Sunday Christian Media All From Love

Recent Stories

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

16 minutes ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

31 minutes ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

3 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

6 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

14 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan