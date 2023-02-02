ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) here on Thursday urged upon the international community to stop India from carrying out the slow-motion genocide of Kashmiris through state terrorism.

"Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is hell-bent to uproot the Muslims and settle Hindu fanatics in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change the demography of the territory," said a senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement received here.

He said the Modi regime since abrogating the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019, was taking one step after another to snatch the identity, culture, and land of Kashmiris and impose its devilish Hindutva ideology on them.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter leader, Muhammad Sultan Butt in a statement expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its continued support of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle. He hoped that Pakistan will expedite its efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

Senior APHC leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani called upon the international community and United Nations to take notice of the unabated atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris in the IIOJK and force India to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people as per the resolutions passed by the UN.

He said the Kashmiri people would not budge from their principled demands for the right of self-determination. "Neither the Kashmiris would budge from their demand of right self-determination nor bow down to the illegal tactics of Indian occupational forces in IIOJK," he told APP.

Wani said the UN had already passed resolutions to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris people. Unfortunately, despite a lapse of over seven decades, the UN failed to implement its resolutions, he added.

He said the revocation of articles 370 and 35-A was a part of the nefarious Indian designs to change the demography of Kashmir. The illegal steps were taken to transform the Muslim majority into a minority, he said.

He said, "The agenda is clear and that is hegemonic designs to impose long desired Hindutva agenda in IIOJK". Kashmiri people had already rejected the revocation of articles 370 and 35-A, he added.

Another senior Kashmir leader Abdul Mateen said the people of the held valley were forced to live under such a condition that they even could not breathe freely. There was a complete military siege in IIOJK, besides a strict communications blockade, including a ban on newspapers, the internet and social media. Innocent people were being killed and thousands of Kashmiri youth were held under the black law of the Public Safety Act, he added.

He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act. The ugly face of India and its so-called claim of being a secular state had fully been exposed before the world, he said.

He was of the view that durable peace could not be ensured in the region till an amicable solution to the Kashmir issue as per the aspiration of the Kashmiri people.

He also expressed his deep concern over the gruesome killings and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. It was a matter of grave concern that near about 10 million Kashmiris were continuously besieged by more than one million occupation forces who have been given a free license to kill people with impunity.

He deplored that all draconian laws have been put into force and every shield is being provided to the men in uniform to carry out the systematic genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.