UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Urged To Take Immediate Notice Of India's State Sponsored Terrorism In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Int'l community urged to take immediate notice of India's state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday once again called upon the international community that it must take immediate cognizance of India's use of state-terrorism to destabilize its neighbouring countries.

The foreign office spokesperson in a press release referring to terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange said that the externally-supported cowardly attack was another manifestation of the state-sponsored terrorism being perpetrated against Pakistan, 'which is highly condemnable'.

"The comments made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the Karachi attack represent nothing but obfuscation and denial. India's sophistry, however, cannot hide India's complicity in acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the spokesperson added.

The law enforcement agencies of Pakistan Monday successfully foiled a terrorist attack targeting Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. All the four terrorists involved in the attempted attack were killed in the encounter. Four of the valiant law enforcement personnel embraced martyrdom.

"Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the international community about the Indian leadership's threatening statements to use terrorism as a tool to destabilize Pakistan," the press release added.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan had already shared with the international community, incriminating evidence about the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW's involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Foreign Office Pakistan Stock Exchange All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

40 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

55 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

55 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

English FA plans to cut scores of jobs due to viru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.