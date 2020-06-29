(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday once again called upon the international community that it must take immediate cognizance of India's use of state-terrorism to destabilize its neighbouring countries.

The foreign office spokesperson in a press release referring to terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange said that the externally-supported cowardly attack was another manifestation of the state-sponsored terrorism being perpetrated against Pakistan, 'which is highly condemnable'.

"The comments made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the Karachi attack represent nothing but obfuscation and denial. India's sophistry, however, cannot hide India's complicity in acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the spokesperson added.

The law enforcement agencies of Pakistan Monday successfully foiled a terrorist attack targeting Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. All the four terrorists involved in the attempted attack were killed in the encounter. Four of the valiant law enforcement personnel embraced martyrdom.

"Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the international community about the Indian leadership's threatening statements to use terrorism as a tool to destabilize Pakistan," the press release added.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan had already shared with the international community, incriminating evidence about the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW's involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.