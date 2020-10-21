UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Urged To Take Notice Of Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:31 PM

Int'l community urged to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairperson Society for Special Persons (SSP) Zahida Hameed Qureshi urged upon international community to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The innocent masses of IIOJK are faced with numerous troubles due to atrocities by the Indian forces. SSP, is an organization of over 30,000 differently abled persons, working for rights of special persons in south Punjab.

While talking to APP, Zahida Hameed observed that people were denied of access to medicines, education, healthcare and other basic requirement of routine life in IIOJK .

She stated that masses of IIOJK should be given right of self-determination as per United Nations resolution. She remarked that October 27 would be marked as black-day to condemn illegal occupation of the valley by the Indian forces. She also maintained that the occupation forces could not dent resolve of the Kashmiri people . The Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom, she added.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Education Punjab Jammu October

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Al Subaihiya Suburb Council in ..

6 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month per ..

16 minutes ago

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

42 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

51 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

31 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.