MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairperson Society for Special Persons (SSP) Zahida Hameed Qureshi urged upon international community to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The innocent masses of IIOJK are faced with numerous troubles due to atrocities by the Indian forces. SSP, is an organization of over 30,000 differently abled persons, working for rights of special persons in south Punjab.

While talking to APP, Zahida Hameed observed that people were denied of access to medicines, education, healthcare and other basic requirement of routine life in IIOJK .

She stated that masses of IIOJK should be given right of self-determination as per United Nations resolution. She remarked that October 27 would be marked as black-day to condemn illegal occupation of the valley by the Indian forces. She also maintained that the occupation forces could not dent resolve of the Kashmiri people . The Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom, she added.