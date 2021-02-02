(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Azhar Qayyum Nahra has urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said durable and lasting peace in the region could be established with resolution of decades old Kashmir dispute.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that practical steps should be taken for implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir, adding that international community should fulfill its obligations to secure the Kashmiri peoples' right to self-determination.

He said that despite state terrorism, the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle till the objective was achieved.

He said that India failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement despite the use of force, adding that Indian government and its forces were engaged in mass genocide of innocent Kashmiri people.

He said that on February 5 entire nation would express solidarity with Kashmiri people with a renewed pledge to continue support for their just demand and due rights.