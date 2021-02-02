UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Urged To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:17 PM

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian atrocities

Member National Assembly Azhar Qayyum Nahra has urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Azhar Qayyum Nahra has urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said durable and lasting peace in the region could be established with resolution of decades old Kashmir dispute.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that practical steps should be taken for implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir, adding that international community should fulfill its obligations to secure the Kashmiri peoples' right to self-determination.

He said that despite state terrorism, the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle till the objective was achieved.

He said that India failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement despite the use of force, adding that Indian government and its forces were engaged in mass genocide of innocent Kashmiri people.

He said that on February 5 entire nation would express solidarity with Kashmiri people with a renewed pledge to continue support for their just demand and due rights.

Related Topics

India Resolution National Assembly United Nations Jammu February Government

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

1 hour ago

Resources being utilized for development of Baloch ..

3 minutes ago

Argentine President Accepts Putin's Invitation to ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Expects Biden Administration to Engage More ..

3 minutes ago

Southern Yemeni Separatists Blame Gov't for Delayi ..

9 minutes ago

Macron's Call on Germany to Ditch Nord Stream 2 Pa ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.