RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says international community's assistance to Afghanistan in averting humanitarian crisis is imperative for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation, including Afghanistan, came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace particularly in Afghan situation.