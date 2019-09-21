UrduPoint.com
Int'l Conference & Exhibition On Environment Concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):A two-day Environment International Conference & Exhibition (ICE) 2019 concluded here on Friday at a note that every citizen should take care of surroundings to protect environment from all types of pollution.

The ICE 2019 was organised by the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab in collaboration with the World Bank at a local hotel.

Secretary EPD Salman Ejaz, Director General Irfan Nazir, Directors Ali Abbas and Naseem-ur-Rehman participated in the programme while experts from Environment Protection Agency (EPA) United States also attended the ICE.

Effective plans and strategies were also discussed to combat the smog and for better air quality management.

The speakers, in their speeches, said that international companies and organizations should act responsibly towards the environment as well as researchers and scientists should share their experiences in all aspects of environment.

Various organizations showcased their innovative technologies regarding renewable energy, waste management, energy efficiency and industrial development trends.

The WWF, the Urban Unit, Punjab Green Development Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, Fatima Fertilizer Company and others set up their stalls at the exhibition.

