Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 09:54 PM

The International Islamic University in Islamabad in collaboration with Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue and Higher Education Commission Wednesday organized an International Conference on the theme, "Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom".

The conference was inaugurated by Vice President IIU, Dr Ayaz Afsar in presence of Executive Director IRD, Dr Husnul Amin and international presenters.

Dr Husnul Amin in his address highlighted folk elements in Pashto language and narrated several folk verses composed by his mother in his memory when we was abroad. He announced his maximum support for the project on digitalizing and globalizing loklores.

Gurmeet Kaur, a resident researcher of Canada also highlighted the importance of folk literature in Punjabi language.

She added that folk literature was indicative and representative of the society.

Dr Muhammad Sheeraz Dasti explained the aims and objectives of the conference and added that such conferences were important for the life of literature in societies. He further added that such conferences were important for harmony in the society.

Prof Dr Ayaz Afsar remarked that there was a long history behind folktales.

There is always great wisdom behind folk literature which is important for the grooming of children. Afsar added that regional languages were inevitable for national unity and integration.

A number of international and national scholars presented their research papers on the first day while the conference would continue for the second day as well.

