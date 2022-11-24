(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar was holding the 2nd two-day international conference on "Recent Advances in Civil Engineering and Disaster Management (ICCIDM-2022)" from December 15 at UET here.

The conference is aimed to promote research in the field of disaster mitigation and disaster management for floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters in Pakistan.

It will specifically focus on the latest research-based technological trends in addressing indigenous problems such as the recent devastating floods that took place in Pakistan, and incorporating the outcomes in the national building codes of Pakistan and civil engineering practices.

While the conference will have more than 100 research papers and eight keynote speakers from different countries, the best research paper and best poster awards will also be given to the authors and presenters in the conference. Further information is available on https://tinyurl.com/ICCEDM-2022.