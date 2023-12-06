Open Menu

Int'l Conference On Advanced STEAM Concludes At TUF

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 10:48 PM

The first two-day international conference on Advanced STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Education, ICASE-2023 concluded at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Wednesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The first two-day international conference on Advanced STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education, ICASE-2023 concluded at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Wednesday.

The global scientific community convened at ICASE-2023 where researchers, scholars, and experts from diverse fields came together to share groundbreaking discoveries, foster collaboration and explore the frontiers of knowledge.

More than 40 researchers and scholars provided insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

H.E. NGUYEN TIEN PHONG, Ambassador of Vietnam, Muhammad Haider Amin, Chairman of the board of Governors Dr Syed Amer Gilani, Acting Rector TUF, Prof Dr Riffat Ali Muhammad, Professor/Dean Faculty of Arabic for Higher Studies, Al Azhar Asyut, Egypt, Dr Haroon Yousaf, Professor of Computer Engineering at University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila, Prof Dr Riazul Haq Tariq, former Rector TUF, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, WHO Coordinator, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, Head of Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Lahore and others shared their views.

