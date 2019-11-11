UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Conference On Aerospace Science And Engineering From Nov 12

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Int'l conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering from Nov 12

Three-day International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) will be kicked off at Institute of Space Technology from November 12 (Tuesday) with participation of scientists, researchers, students and professionals from different countries to deliberate upon latest technological developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three-day International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) will be kicked off at Institute of Space Technology from November 12 (Tuesday) with participation of scientists, researchers, students and professionals from different countries to deliberate upon latest technological developments.

ICASE is a regular biennial event to provide an international forum in which scientists, researchers, engineers, academicians, private and public industry professionals, entrepreneurs and students from all over the world get a chance to interact and discuss the latest themes and trends related with Aerospace Science and Engineering.

It provides a platform to share experiences, foster collaborations across industry and academia and to evaluate emerging technologies and developments across the globe in the fields of space science, technology and application.

ICASE facilitates in establishing dialogues leading to long lasting technical cooperation among the scientists and engineers of the developing and developed countries, an official of IST told APP.

The participants will present their latest unpublished research findings relevant to ICASE 2019 themes and topics including Aeronautics and Astronautics, Satellite Technology and Applications, Mechanical Engineering for Aerospace Applications, Aerospace Materials Design and Engineering, Guidance Navigation and Control and GNSS, Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology, Remote Sensing, GIS and Space Applications, Mathematical & Statistical Modeling for Space Applications, Space Policy, Law and Management and Space Technology education and Popularization.

The conference will feature different activities including technical sessions, plenary sessions, poster session, exhibition, technology marketing seminar, start-ups challenge, workshops and trainings, tutorial, webinar, panel discussion, forum 360, science at glace, meet the scientists, STEM to STEAM and STEP, star gazing and cultural evening, the official informed.

