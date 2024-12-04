Int'l Conference On AI Concludes At UoE
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The two-day 11th International Conference on the topic "Innovating Education for a Sustainable Future: Leveraging AI Pedagogies for Quality Education" concluded at the main campus of the University of Education (UoE) on Wednesday.
The conference, organized by the Division of Education under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, aimed to highlight the revolutionary role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teacher training. With delegations from eight countries and over 400 participants, the conference focused on the integration of AI into educational processes globally. The closing ceremony was chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, and the chief guest was renowned education expert and former Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Munawar Sultana Mirza.
During the two-day conference, 30 research papers were presented, and poster sessions were also held. Keynote speakers from Australia, UK, Oman, UAE, Canada, and China, as well as 13 prominent speakers from Pakistan, including from NUST, LUMS, and Iqra University, participated.
Chief guest Professor Dr. Munawar Sultana Mirza congratulated the University of Education on the successful organization of the conference, stating that technological innovations, especially AI, have significantly impacted all aspects of society, and the integration of AI in education is essential for shaping a sustainable future. She emphasized that teaching is more of a skill than knowledge, and only by mastering this skill can teachers truly be considered the architects of the nation. Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, in his speech, mentioned that the University of Education has once again affirmed its unique position in the field of teacher education and training through this conference. "This conference reflects our commitment to innovation in teacher education and training based on modern principles," he added.
Director of the Division of Education, Professor Dr. Ayaz Mohammad Khan, also addressed the gathering. A large number of teachers and students, including Dr. Sadia Shaukat, Dr. Shumaila, and Dr. Muqaddas Butt, were present at the event.
