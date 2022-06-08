UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Antagonism In Media Tomorrow

Published June 08, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab University Department of Communication and Media Research and Lahore Garrison University in collaboration with leading communication studies departments of public sector universities including Lahore College for Women's University, Kinnaird College, National University of Modern Languages and other institutions are organizing a two-day international media conference on "Balancing the Expression: Exploring Antagonism in World Media Ecosystem" from tomorrow (Wednesday).

In this regard the opening ceremony will be held at Lahore Garrison University. Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz will be chief guest while Prof Niaz Ahmad, LGU VC Maj Gen Shahzad Sikandar (R), eminent media analysts, owners, journalists and top academicians of communication studies from various parts of the world and Pakistan will participate in the hybrid conference.

