UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Arabic Literature Starts At NUML

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Int'l Conference on Arabic Literature starts at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Two-Day international conference on "Socio-Historical Role of Fictional Narratives in the Development of Arabic Literature" organized by Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages, (NUML), in collaboration with Center of Arabic and Islamic Studies Sialkot started here on Thursday at NUML.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, while Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim and Prof. Dr. Refaat Aly Mohamed Sayed, Dean Arabic Faculty Asyut-Al Azhar University, Egypt participated as key note speakers. Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and a larger number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki said that Arabic was the language of Quran, and this was the only source to keep Ummah together. Learning Arabic will give you more understanding of islam and it is the source of communication among Arabs states for 1500 years.

The ambassador said that Arabic was very vast language learning the language would connect the peoples to the brotherhood and unity among Ummah. He appreciated the role of NUML in promotion of Arabic language and thanked Rector NUML for organizing such a knowledgeable conference.

Prof. Dr. Refaat Aly Mohamed Sayed, Dean Al Azhar University, Egypt in his speech highlighted the role of historian and literary persons who played key role in promotion of Arabic literature.

Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim also highlighted the various aspects of the Arabic literature and beautifully connected them with the thoughts of great poet Iqbal.

At the end, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) thanked the chief guest for sparing time for this conference and thanked the guests and scholars from various countries who are participating in the conference.

It is important to mention that scholars from Syria, Al-Jazair, Jorden and Egypt are participating and 35 research articles will be presented in two days conference.

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Saudi Arabia Sialkot National University From Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partn ..

Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners to Increase Number of Dril ..

8 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Disc ..

Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Krem ..

10 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.