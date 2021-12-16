(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Two-Day international conference on "Socio-Historical Role of Fictional Narratives in the Development of Arabic Literature" organized by Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages, (NUML), in collaboration with Center of Arabic and Islamic Studies Sialkot started here on Thursday at NUML.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, while Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim and Prof. Dr. Refaat Aly Mohamed Sayed, Dean Arabic Faculty Asyut-Al Azhar University, Egypt participated as key note speakers. Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and a larger number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki said that Arabic was the language of Quran, and this was the only source to keep Ummah together. Learning Arabic will give you more understanding of islam and it is the source of communication among Arabs states for 1500 years.

The ambassador said that Arabic was very vast language learning the language would connect the peoples to the brotherhood and unity among Ummah. He appreciated the role of NUML in promotion of Arabic language and thanked Rector NUML for organizing such a knowledgeable conference.

Prof. Dr. Refaat Aly Mohamed Sayed, Dean Al Azhar University, Egypt in his speech highlighted the role of historian and literary persons who played key role in promotion of Arabic literature.

Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim also highlighted the various aspects of the Arabic literature and beautifully connected them with the thoughts of great poet Iqbal.

At the end, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) thanked the chief guest for sparing time for this conference and thanked the guests and scholars from various countries who are participating in the conference.

It is important to mention that scholars from Syria, Al-Jazair, Jorden and Egypt are participating and 35 research articles will be presented in two days conference.