Three-day 3rd International Conference on "Advances in Theoretical and Applied Physics (ATAP-2021)" commenced on zoom at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Three-day 3rd International Conference on "Advances in Theoretical and Applied Physics (ATAP-2021)" commenced on zoom at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, GCWUF Vice chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq appreciated the efforts of Physics Department in arranging consecutive international conferences for three years. She highlighted the importance of medical physics in diagnostics and organ transplants in recent times, helping mankind in much better treatment facilities. She also stressed the need to start joint research programs and international collaborations.

Asma Khurshid, Head of Physics Department GCWUF said that ATAP is a year-wise series of event where prominent scientists, researchers, scholars and industrialists from around the world join together to share their latest research results and ideas. She hoped that this conference will provide the recent and innovative research in applied and material sciences.

Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Science & Technology GCWUF, Prof FahrettinYakuphanoglu from Firat University Turkey, Prof Vselios Lembessis and Prof. Andreas Lieras of King Saud University, Riyadh, (Saudi Arabia), and Dr. Mujahid Zakaullah of Ruhr-universitat Bochum, Germany also addressed the function.

The renowned experts including Dr. M. Atif, Dr. Anees A. Ansari of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, Dr. Subir Dad of Institute of Biophotonions, Taipei Taiwan, Prof. Daniel Jaque Garcia of Materials Physics Department, Autonomous University of Madrid, Spain, Dr. Natalia Mayumi Inada of University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Prof. Vanderlei Salvador Bagnato of University of Sao, Paulo, Brazil, Prof. Lothar Like of University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada also joined the conference and shared their research progress on Photodynamic Therapy, Biomedical Nanomaterials, Optical Microscopy and on Bio-imaging.