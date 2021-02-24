UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Conference On ATAP-2021 Starts At GCWUF

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:34 PM

Int'l conference on ATAP-2021 starts at GCWUF

Three-day 3rd International Conference on "Advances in Theoretical and Applied Physics (ATAP-2021)" commenced on zoom at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Three-day 3rd International Conference on "Advances in Theoretical and Applied Physics (ATAP-2021)" commenced on zoom at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, GCWUF Vice chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq appreciated the efforts of Physics Department in arranging consecutive international conferences for three years. She highlighted the importance of medical physics in diagnostics and organ transplants in recent times, helping mankind in much better treatment facilities. She also stressed the need to start joint research programs and international collaborations.

Asma Khurshid, Head of Physics Department GCWUF said that ATAP is a year-wise series of event where prominent scientists, researchers, scholars and industrialists from around the world join together to share their latest research results and ideas. She hoped that this conference will provide the recent and innovative research in applied and material sciences.

Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Science & Technology GCWUF, Prof FahrettinYakuphanoglu from Firat University Turkey, Prof Vselios Lembessis and Prof. Andreas Lieras of King Saud University, Riyadh, (Saudi Arabia), and Dr. Mujahid Zakaullah of Ruhr-universitat Bochum, Germany also addressed the function.

The renowned experts including Dr. M. Atif, Dr. Anees A. Ansari of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, Dr. Subir Dad of Institute of Biophotonions, Taipei Taiwan, Prof. Daniel Jaque Garcia of Materials Physics Department, Autonomous University of Madrid, Spain, Dr. Natalia Mayumi Inada of University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Prof. Vanderlei Salvador Bagnato of University of Sao, Paulo, Brazil, Prof. Lothar Like of University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada also joined the conference and shared their research progress on Photodynamic Therapy, Biomedical Nanomaterials, Optical Microscopy and on Bio-imaging.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Technology Turkey Canada Riyadh Germany Salvador Sao Paulo Toronto Jaque Progress Madrid Taipei Spain Brazil Saudi Arabia Saud Women Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

Punjab talent hunt competitions held at PUCAR

2 minutes ago

G20 Must Avoid 'Great Divergence,' Boost Global Va ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Sees Revival of IS Activities in Iraqi Desert ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help Organize Syrian Elections if ..

6 minutes ago

At least 41 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean: ..

6 minutes ago

Police held seven kite sellers, flyers; recover 43 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.