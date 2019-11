LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Punjabi will organize a introductory session on International Conference on Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak at Old campus here on Wednesday at 10:00 am.

The international conference on Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2019.

A large number of scholars, faculty members and students will attend the ceremony.