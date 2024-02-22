Open Menu

Int’l Conference On Breaking Barriers Through Diversity, Inclusivity Begins From Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins from Monday

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said the Conference is an important milestone towards fostering close collaboration between Pakistan and the USA and especially towards empowering women.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd,2024) United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) would be organizing ‘International Conference on breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity’.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said the Conference is an important milestone towards fostering close collaboration between Pakistan and the USA and especially towards empowering women.

He was talking to a delegation of USAID led by Zeinah Salahi, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator in Washington. The delegation include Asia Bureau Director for South & Central Asia Peter Young, Adeline Joshua and Brittany Brown.

The conference would be held on 26-29 February 2024 with an aim to strengthen partnerships between U.S. Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) and eighteen Women Universities from all across Pakistan.

It was informed that the international conference seeks to stimulate cooperative endeavors among female professionals, scholars, scientists, and community advocates to promote gender-inclusive approaches for climate resilience, sustainable water management, and the incorporation of localized wisdom into practical strategies.

The Ambassador said greater collaboration between MSIs and Women Universities of Pakistan would enable our women to play a catalytic role in some key areas including climate change, introduction of smart-technology solutions, enhancement of agricultural productivity, localization, private sector engagement and entrepreneurship.

He said educational collaboration has always remained a key plank of Pakistan-US relations and such initiative, especially catering to women would further cement bonds, facilitating them play a greater role in the nation-building process.

Wishing all success to the organizer for a successful and result-oriented event, the Ambassador thanked USAID for its continued support towards education, women empowerment and skill development especially in far flung areas of Pakistan.

He assured full support and facilitation from the Embassy of Pakistan for the success of the conference and also towards fostering close collaboration among the academic institutions of the two countries infuture.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Education Minority Water Washington Young United States Sardar Masood Khan February Women Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

27 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

59 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

3 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

16 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

16 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan