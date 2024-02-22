- Home
Int'l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins from Monday
Int’l Conference On Breaking Barriers Through Diversity, Inclusivity Begins From Monday
Published February 22, 2024
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said the Conference is an important milestone towards fostering close collaboration between Pakistan and the USA and especially towards empowering women.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd,2024) United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) would be organizing ‘International Conference on breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity’.
He was talking to a delegation of USAID led by Zeinah Salahi, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator in Washington. The delegation include Asia Bureau Director for South & Central Asia Peter Young, Adeline Joshua and Brittany Brown.
The conference would be held on 26-29 February 2024 with an aim to strengthen partnerships between U.S. Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) and eighteen Women Universities from all across Pakistan.
It was informed that the international conference seeks to stimulate cooperative endeavors among female professionals, scholars, scientists, and community advocates to promote gender-inclusive approaches for climate resilience, sustainable water management, and the incorporation of localized wisdom into practical strategies.
The Ambassador said greater collaboration between MSIs and Women Universities of Pakistan would enable our women to play a catalytic role in some key areas including climate change, introduction of smart-technology solutions, enhancement of agricultural productivity, localization, private sector engagement and entrepreneurship.
He said educational collaboration has always remained a key plank of Pakistan-US relations and such initiative, especially catering to women would further cement bonds, facilitating them play a greater role in the nation-building process.
Wishing all success to the organizer for a successful and result-oriented event, the Ambassador thanked USAID for its continued support towards education, women empowerment and skill development especially in far flung areas of Pakistan.
He assured full support and facilitation from the Embassy of Pakistan for the success of the conference and also towards fostering close collaboration among the academic institutions of the two countries infuture.
