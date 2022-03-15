International Conference on Buddhists heritage in Pakistan was concluded on Tuesday at Pakistan National Council of Arts PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :International Conference on Buddhists heritage in Pakistan was concluded on Tuesday at Pakistan National Council of Arts PNCA.

A two -day conference was organized by Quaid-i-Azam University in collaboration with Silk Road Centre and International Institute for Central Asian Studies (Uzbekistan).

Federal Minister for food and security research Syed fakhar imam graced the occasion.

The conference activities included research sessions, exhibition of artworks and trips to key Buddhist heritage sites in the Gandhara region of Pakistan.

The event was designed to promote the value of Pakistan's ancient cultural and religious heritage for peace and tourism.

It also brought together diverse religious faith leaders including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs to establish a dialogue.

Over 40 Pakistani and international scholars and 30 artists has presented their research and artworks at the two-day event.

International scholars presented at the conference come from countries such as Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Germany, Canada and United States.

A delegation of 10 Buddhist women leaders from Malaysia visited Pakistan specifically to participate in the conference activities and post-conference trips to Gandharan Buddhist sites.

As a holy land for millions of Buddhist devotees, Pakistan houses the Buddhist heritage sites, art and iconography of unmatched significance for devotees, scholars and travelers.

The 2022 international conference and art festival together with site visits provided a platform to explore the Gandharan Buddhist history, philosophy, art, and architecture.

The conference sessions and art exhibition covered five key themes.

Among these, three themes explore Buddhist history, philosophy, art and architecture flourished in the areas forming today's Pakistan and transmitted to Afghanistan, Central Asia, China, Japan, Korea and other countries by arteries of the famous Silk Road. These themes include: 1) Buddhism in Pakistan - History and Philosophy; 2) Development of Gandharan Art and Architecture; and 3) Road to Buddhism: From Lumbini to Gandhara and beyond the Silk Road. One of the five themes was devoted to deliberate upon how diverse religions in Pakistan could help promote peace and social cohesion in society. Under the fifth and final theme, local and international scholars discussed approaches and strategies to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Both in-person and online panel sessions has provided an opportunity to multiple presenters to speak on a common theme of the conference. Presentations by the panelists was followed by questions and answers. Together with research presentations, the art festival happened concurrently with the conference features artworks showcased by young and established artists. Their works presented the outstanding beauty of Buddhist art of Gandhara. The artwork displayed throughout the conference. After two days of the conference and art festival, attendees will visit key Gandharan Buddhist sites and archaeological museums in Taxila, Peshawar, Mardan and Swat.