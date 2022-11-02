UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day international conference titled "Children's Literature: Past, Present and Future" concluded here on Wednesday.

The conference concluded with literary experts deliberate over the importance of translations from world literature for children, children's literature in Hindi and its impact on Pakistani society and possible measures to promote literacy among children.

The conference was organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Daira Illm-o-Adab Pakistan held discussions on various topics including children's literature in Pakistani languages, digital era and children literature, children's interests and future possibilities.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Eminent scholars Amjad islam Amjad and Mahmood Sham also to the conference and shared with children their interesting life experiences.

Fareena Mazhar congratulated the chairman PAL and the writers associated with children's literature for the successful organization of the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the successful holding of this conference was proof that how much importance we gave to children's literature in our life and have taken time out of their busy schedules to listen and talk about it.

Earlier, the conference was inaugurated by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam who announced special awards for scholars working on children literature.

The other session also included children's literature in 21st century, children literature: culture and patriotism, role of literature in character building of children and role of magazines in promotion of children literature.

The conference also included a Mushaira which was presided over by the noted poet and drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad while renowned poets from across the country present their poetry related to children.

Earlier, on the first and second day of the festival, a wide range of literary activities covering various features were held which included story-telling, story writing and a session on the importance of books.

A total of 11 sessions on different aspects of children's literature were held during the three-day conference.

