Int'l Conference On Children Literature Starts Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Int'l conference on children literature starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with Daira Ilm-o-Adab Pakistan, will host a three-day international conference titled "Children's Literature: Past, Present and Future" from Monday.

In the conference, national and international writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature.

The seminar will highlight salient features of children's literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in Pakistani languages, international languages and the 21st century.

Moreover, the seminar would also hold discussions on children's literature and the digital era, children's interests and future possibilities, tradition and patriotism, and hurdles in children's literature with practical solutions.

Renowned writers and intellectuals Irfan Siddiqui and Shoaib Siddiqui would also narrate their childhood stories in a segment titled "Meri Bachpan Beeti".

