BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, an International Conference on China-Pakistan Cooperation was held here at Tsinghua University, Beijing.

The event was jointly organized by the Tsinghua University's International Centre for Communication Studies and Pakistan Cultural and Communication Centre.

Held in offline/online formats, the conference was attended by more than 100 participants including Ambassador of Pakistan; Professor Peng Gang, Vice President of Tsinghua University; Li Xiguang, Director, Pakistan Cultural and Communication Centre; Senator Mushahid Hussain; Dr Shahid Hashmat and Professor Ejaz Akram.

Leading experts, intellectuals and representative from several Pakistani and Chinese universities also participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque highlighted that Pakistan-China ties are rooted in bilateral trust, mutual understanding and commonality of views on major global challenges.

Reviewing the steady development of economic and people-to-people relations, he observed that Pakistan and China would continue their successful cooperation to make China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a high quality development project of the Belt and Road Initiative and further deepen bilateral cultural cooperation.

The Ambassador expressed hope that both sides would continue to use existing mechanisms to foster stronger relations between the academic and research institutes and professionals of the two countries for joint benefit.

During the conference, experts from both sides exchanged views on deepening cultural, economic and trade ties between Pakistan and China.

They noted that due to ever increasing trade relations between Pakistan and China, bilateral cultural and people-to-people ties have been strengthened which was necessary for the healthy growth of future ties.