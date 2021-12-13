UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On China-Pakistan Cooperation Held At Tsinghua University

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Int'l Conference on China-Pakistan Cooperation held at Tsinghua University

In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, an International Conference on China-Pakistan Cooperation was held here at Tsinghua University, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, an International Conference on China-Pakistan Cooperation was held here at Tsinghua University, Beijing.

The event was jointly organized by the Tsinghua University's International Centre for Communication Studies and Pakistan Cultural and Communication Centre.

Held in offline/online formats, the conference was attended by more than 100 participants including Ambassador of Pakistan; Professor Peng Gang, Vice President of Tsinghua University; Li Xiguang, Director, Pakistan Cultural and Communication Centre; Senator Mushahid Hussain; Dr Shahid Hashmat and Professor Ejaz Akram.

Leading experts, intellectuals and representative from several Pakistani and Chinese universities also participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque highlighted that Pakistan-China ties are rooted in bilateral trust, mutual understanding and commonality of views on major global challenges.

Reviewing the steady development of economic and people-to-people relations, he observed that Pakistan and China would continue their successful cooperation to make China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a high quality development project of the Belt and Road Initiative and further deepen bilateral cultural cooperation.

The Ambassador expressed hope that both sides would continue to use existing mechanisms to foster stronger relations between the academic and research institutes and professionals of the two countries for joint benefit.

During the conference, experts from both sides exchanged views on deepening cultural, economic and trade ties between Pakistan and China.

They noted that due to ever increasing trade relations between Pakistan and China, bilateral cultural and people-to-people ties have been strengthened which was necessary for the healthy growth of future ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road CPEC Beijing Event From

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

10 minutes ago
 UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Cove ..

UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day

25 minutes ago
 UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encoura ..

UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encouraging investments, innovation i ..

40 minutes ago
 Tevta district board chairman welcomes hybrid trai ..

Tevta district board chairman welcomes hybrid training programs

18 seconds ago
 People demand solution of low gas pressure, load s ..

People demand solution of low gas pressure, load shedding issue

19 seconds ago
 Unmanned vehicles to aid deliveries at Beijing Oly ..

Unmanned vehicles to aid deliveries at Beijing Olympic Games

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.