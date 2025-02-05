- Home
Int’l Conference On Climate Change To Kick-off Tomorrow Amid Pakistan’s Growing Environmental Risks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) As Pakistan faces looming dangers of environmental challenges, a two-day international conference on climate change will kick off in the capital on Thursday to raise awareness and stimulate action on the issue.
Around 100 international experts will gather at the conference being held under the ‘Breath Pakistan’ initiative of Dawn Media group in partnership with United Nations Pakistan. The event will lead to shaping a sustainable future, both nationally and internationally, to make Pakistan climate-resilient by 2047.
By engaging prominent figures dedicated to fighting climate change across South Asia, the conference aims to foster a meaningful collaboration between South Asian countries to come up with a strategic framework to minimise the adverse impacts of climate disasters.
The conference comprises 14 sessions on topics including climate finance, climate justice, adaptation, sustainable governance, and climate action, especially in South Asia.
The sessions titled ‘South Asian Symposium on climate change’ and ‘Pakistan Symposium on Governance & Climate Change’ will highlight the fact that South Asia, including Pakistan, is on the forefront of global warming and climate change.
The event will also include a session on ‘Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of Pakistan in 2047: A vision for climate resilience and climate justice’.
The Roundtable Symposium on ‘Igniting a Dialogue between Government & Corporate Sector on a New Blueprint for Climate Resilience in Pakistan’ will divulge into the need to address pressing challenges posed by climate change and fostering actionable solutions for a sustainable future.
The conference will highlight significance of climate education through a session titled ‘Safeguarding and Empowering Children and Youth in a Changing World’. It will also hold separate sessions on the role of media, empowering women to fight climate change, resilient agriculture and food systems in period of climate change.
According to the recent World Risk Index 2024 report, Pakistan has been listed among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk. According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.
