Int’l Conference On ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' Underway In Geneva Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:18 AM

Int'l conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Geneva to co-chair an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’, along with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2022) International conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ is being held in Geneva on Monday (today).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Geneva to co-chair an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’, along with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In the conference, Pakistan will outline framework vision for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected areas and emphasize upon the need for global support and long-term partnership to implement it.

The Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General will also hold a joint press stakeout.

Leaders and high-level representatives from several countries and international financial institutions, foundations and funds are expected to attend the conference, both in person and virtual format.

