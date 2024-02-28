The International Conference on combating human trafficking and bonded labour of women and girls in Pakistan organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) was concluded here on Wednesday to create awareness regarding the critical issue of human trafficking with a special focus on the most vulnerable segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The International Conference on combating human trafficking and bonded labour of women and girls in Pakistan organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) was concluded here on Wednesday to create awareness regarding the critical issue of human trafficking with a special focus on the most vulnerable segment of society.

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), DG National Police Bureau, diplomats, parliamentarians, officers from Police Service and FIA as well as people from civil society attended the event, said a press release.

Director General, FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir in his welcoming address commended the efforts put forth by SSDO and FIA for organizing the event and thereby bringing into light the legal actions taken against the culprits across the country.

He said, human trafficking is a crime with no boundaries, affecting individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds and

hence must be dealt with Iron hand.

DG FIA also highlighted Pakistan's alignment with International Protocols which strengthens its position in tackling transnational trafficking and promotes cooperation with other nations. He stressed that our approach is to remain vigilant and adaptive to stay ahead of traffickers, leveraging innovation and technology to ensure the safety of citizens.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas mentioned that SSDO collaborates with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), provincial police, and other line departments to enhance collaboration and coordination among stakeholders to combat the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan.

Despite consistently being placed on the Tier II Watch List in the US Department of State's annual TIP reports since 2015, Pakistan's ranking has significantly improved in the 2022 and 2023 reports.

National and international civil society organizations, such as the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), have played a key role in building capacity, fostering coordination, and raising awareness among various stakeholders including policymakers, law enforcement agencies, government officials, victim service providers, victims, and the media.

Various sessions were held especially on amplifying women's voices on TIP efforts, the role of citizens in combatting human trafficking and strengthening the legal framework to combat TIP. All stakeholders discussed the progress made so far, the challenges faced, lessons learned, and prepared a way forward for the implementation of the legal framework on Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

In his closing remarks, DG, National Police Bureau Dr Ehsan Sadiq emphasized the significance of the conference, highlighting its role in improving the implementation of the legal framework on Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

He also noted that it would assist the government in complying with international commitments and protocols on TIP. He commended SSDO for taking the initiative to convene all stakeholders on a single platform to eradicate the menace of TIP from Pakistan.