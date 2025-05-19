KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) is going to organize 2-Day 4th International Conference on "Computing and Related Technologies" (ICCRT-2025) on 21st – 22nd May (Wednesday and Thursday) at its premises.

The distinguished thought leaders are invited to shape the future of computing, AI, and society. Among the speakers are Prof Dr Martin Maier, world-renowned expert in AI, sustainability, and Society 5.0. Ranked among the top 2% most cited scientists globally, Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, renowned for his 40+ years of research in Wireless Sensor Networks, Digital Twins & Instrumentation, and his exceptional leadership in the ICT domain, Prof Dr Nadeem Mahmood, Healthcare AI pioneer and next-gen database expert, Prof Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro,distinguished professor and rector, Prof Dr Aqeel ur Rehman, Innovator transforming agriculture through AI and IT, Dr Rana Shahzad Qaiser, Digital transformation architect spearheading Sindh’s e-governance revolution and others.

The convener of the International Conference and Dean Faculty of IT Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh has said that the inaugural session of the International Conference will be held on Wednesday, May 21 at 9:00 am, at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium. Besides other research scholars Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Tariq Rafi and Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai will address the inaugural session. He further said that following the inaugural session technical sessions will be held up to 5:00 pm.