Int'l Conference On "Computing And Related Technologies" To Begin At SMIU From May 21
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) is going to organize 2-Day 4th International Conference on "Computing and Related Technologies" (ICCRT-2025) on 21st – 22nd May (Wednesday and Thursday) at its premises.
The distinguished thought leaders are invited to shape the future of computing, AI, and society. Among the speakers are Prof Dr Martin Maier, world-renowned expert in AI, sustainability, and Society 5.0. Ranked among the top 2% most cited scientists globally, Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, renowned for his 40+ years of research in Wireless Sensor Networks, Digital Twins & Instrumentation, and his exceptional leadership in the ICT domain, Prof Dr Nadeem Mahmood, Healthcare AI pioneer and next-gen database expert, Prof Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro,distinguished professor and rector, Prof Dr Aqeel ur Rehman, Innovator transforming agriculture through AI and IT, Dr Rana Shahzad Qaiser, Digital transformation architect spearheading Sindh’s e-governance revolution and others.
The convener of the International Conference and Dean Faculty of IT Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh has said that the inaugural session of the International Conference will be held on Wednesday, May 21 at 9:00 am, at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium. Besides other research scholars Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Tariq Rafi and Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai will address the inaugural session. He further said that following the inaugural session technical sessions will be held up to 5:00 pm.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int'l Conference on "Computing and Related Technologies" to begin at SMIU from May 213 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to providing more comfortable environment at stations: Hanif3 minutes ago
-
6 suspects arrested with over 6 kg drugs3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage attends briefing on Quaid-e-Azam Academy3 minutes ago
-
PPP announces May 26 protest over poor governance, law and order in KP3 minutes ago
-
JCP nominates Ejaz Swati as CJ BCH13 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to complete WASA’s projects for supplying water to public in Quetta13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to ensure transparency in public welfare projects13 minutes ago
-
Fire flares up again in Margalla Hills; over 70 firefighters battling blaze13 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments on plea of Gandapur23 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to conduct soil testing23 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather in Bahawalpur23 minutes ago