(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The 2-Day 4th International Conference on Computing and Technologies themed: “Sustainable Computing and AI: Shaping the Future of Industry and Society” organised by Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) concluded here on Thursday with the outcomes that there was need to adopt green computing.

This means using energy-efficient hardware, writing optimized code, and promoting eco-friendly data storage practices to reduce our environmental footprint.

The speakers addressed the conference and said we should have to apply AI for sustainability as it can support smart solutions in areas like climate monitoring, agriculture, and renewable energy — helping us build a more sustainable world.

Furthermore, there is a need to ensure ethical and inclusive AI. AI systems should be fair, transparent, and designed to serve all sections of society, without bias or harm.

Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Chairman of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of the Sindh HEC addressing the concluding session as the chief guest at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium congratulated Sindh Madressatul Islam University, vice chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, faculty and staff for organising the successful international conference on the very important subject of AI. He said these conferences can provide a suitable platform to experts to think and discuss on new ideas, that could be beneficial for the country and its people.

Dr. Sarosh Lodi also talked on the technological development that he has witnessed from 1980s to date. He stated that things which he had imagined in the past three decades have become reality today. Even one year ago, we listened about ChatGPT and now it is commonly used in the world. Therefore, just imagine that how technologies are developing rapidly and changing the world.

He said 'we should accept these realities at aimed to move forward'. He said that due to the information technology the teaching and learning process also completely changed, therefore it is necessary for both the teachers and students to be familiar with it.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai congratulated the organisers of the conference specially faculty that took hectic efforts to make it successful.

He also thanked Sindh HEC for it's financial as well as moral support for organising the conference and said SMIU being a historic institute is fortunate that all the stake holders are supporting it.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said the SMIU organized this conference on AI because it has always focused on advanced learning and research practically related to the country and its people. He further said that AI is dominating on all affairs of life and shaping a new society, therefore we have to objectively use it.

He said all the seven technical sessions held during conference were more impressive, hence the recommendations of the conference shall be sent to the policy makers of the country for implementation.

Convener of the conference Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of I.T. at SMIU presented report of the conference. Presenting its recommendations, he said the provincial as well as Federal government should inculcate AI ethics in its new regulatory policies. The government should share their local problems, so the academia come up with local solutions in AI, in health, education, agriculture and governance, to improve and facilitate the masses. Also the government should promote enabling environment for industry and academia collaboration. Dr. Abdul Samad of Habib University also shared his view about the conference and called it more successful.

Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Assistant Professor and Ms. Bakhtawar Daudpota, Lecture conducted the proceedings.

On this occasions the Vice Chancellor gave away shields to the guests and organisers of the conference.

Apart from speeches, panel discussions were also held during the conference.

The AI experts said that there should be a law about AI as it is bringing challenges and threats specially to children and women through disinformation and fake videos. They shared these views while talking at the panel discussion which was held on “The Future of Generative AI: Opportunities, Risks and Societal Impact” on Thursday, the second and last day of the 4th International Conference organised by Sindh Madressatul Islam University on “Sustainable Computing and AI: Shaping the Future of Industry and Society”.