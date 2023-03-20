UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Computing, Mathematics, Engineering Technologies Held

Published March 20, 2023

Int'l conference on computing, mathematics, engineering technologies held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A Two-day international conference on computing, mathematics and engineering technologies (iCoMET) 2023, organized by department of electrical engineering, held at Sukkur IBA University here on Monday.

Sukkur IBA University hosted 4th iCOMET-2023, aimed at providing a platform for researchers and students to present their work on various disciplines, especially "Sustainable Technologies for Socio-Economic Development".

The conference focused on sustainable technologies for socio-economic development. The two-day conference included a number of international and national guest speakers, who addressed on different topics.

According to the organizers of the conference, researchers and keynote speakers from USA, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Turkey and Japan along with six national speakers participated in the conference.

In the opening session of the conference, The Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh welcomed the international and national participants in the International Conference and said, since day one it is our endeavour to encourage a culture of research and innovation at our university.

He said that the conference is a fourth of its kind with the purpose not only to find ways and means to take up the challenges of the change but provide sustainable solutions as well.

VC said that "We have gathered here to find solutions to our socio-economic problems for sustainable development.

He further said in his message that the conference will benefit our students who will polish their research skills by benefiting from the experts participating in the conference. Later, the Vice Chancellor gave away souvenirs and traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Topi to the guest.

In his concluding remarks the Head of Electrical Engineering, Sukkur IBA University Dr Faheem Akhter Chachar thanked the participants and told that Researchers from more than 30 countries including USA, UK, Rome, Canada, France, Netherlands, Norway, China, Poland, Spain, Korea, Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan and others submitted 260 research papers covering various domains related to conference theme this year. Dr Chachar was hopeful that the deliberations of the two-day conference would be proved fruitful for the researchers and students, who had joined from across the globe.

The chief guest of the event, Asif Ikram, speaking on the occasion said that it is heartening to see that Sukkur IBA University, which is situated in Sukkur, has developed at par with the leading Universities across the globe. He said the Government will continue to support and collaborate with Sukkur IBA University.

