ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :One day International Conference on "CPEC and People-to-People Links between Pakistan and China: Exploring the civilizational Engagements," was organized by the International Relations Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday.

Director General CPEC Cell, Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Safdar Ali Shah was the chief guest, while Dr. Hassan Daud Butt Associate Professor Bahria University, Islamabad was the keynote speaker.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd), Pro-Rectors, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the conference.

Dr. Safdar Ali Shah while highlighting the Socio-Cultural dimensions of CPEC said that China and Sub-Continent (Current Pakistan) have a great historic background in terms of culture and neighbourhood.

He described in detail the history of the region and ancient China.

He was of the view that both countries have a natural alliance and can mutually be beneficial for each other.

Dr. Hassan Daud in his address shed light on the rapid economic growth of China and he was of the view that Pakistani youth have more talent and can do wonders to make Pakistan a stable and economically strong country.

He stressed upon the uplift of industrial growth to get real fruits from CPEC.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) in his address highlighted the importance of CPEC and specially ML-1 project.

He said that the Rail project under CPEC will pave a way for economic uplift in the country.

Rector NUML thanked all the scholars from China and Pakistan who were participating in the conference and hoped that all projects under CPEC will be completed soon.