Int'l Conference On Creative Arts Concludes At PU
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
The first 3-days international conference on creative arts and completion of 100 years of cinema in Lahore organized by Punjab University Department of Graphic Design in collaboration with the British Council and other institutions, concluded on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The first 3-days international conference on creative arts and completion of 100 years of cinema in Lahore organized by Punjab University Department of Graphic Design in collaboration with the British Council and other institutions, concluded on Wednesday.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, renowned film director Syed Noor, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Prof Dr Ahmed Bilal, people associated with various fields of the film industry, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
The students paid tribute to the actors of the Pakistani film and drama industry in the conference. Students also presented theater, dance and music performances.
In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali lauded the students for their excellent performance. He said that PU will provide training to students in all fields including music, drama, and directing to revive the Pakistani film industry.
He appreciated the efforts of the organizers for conducting an excellent conference. He said that such events will increase the trend of film-making among students.
Syed Noor said that in the past, Lahore was known as the hub of cinema, for the revival of which everyone has to play their full role.
Experts said that for the revival of Pakistani cinema, it is the need of the hour for people associated with the industry to adapt to modern requirements. They said, "We must educate our students about cinema as cinema is a reflection of society. They said that the role of marketing and advertising is also very important in the promotion of films, adding that promotion of good content is necessary to make people addicted to cinema.
Dr Ahmed Bilal thanked the cooperation of institutions including the Vice Chancellor, experts and participants for organizing the successful conference.
Recent Stories
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers24 minutes ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202524 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs16 minutes ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar25 minutes ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee25 minutes ago
-
PTI’s immature politics create deadlock in dialogue process: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Mus ..10 minutes ago
-
Govt focusing on public welfare projects: Tahira Aurangzeb10 minutes ago
-
Free lunch at school, Sindh govt to start program for addressing child malnutrition10 minutes ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for CM KP in liquor, arms case10 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Larkana road accident6 minutes ago