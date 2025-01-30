Open Menu

Int'l Conference On Creative Arts Concludes At PU

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

The first 3-days international conference on creative arts and completion of 100 years of cinema in Lahore organized by Punjab University Department of Graphic Design in collaboration with the British Council and other institutions, concluded on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The first 3-days international conference on creative arts and completion of 100 years of cinema in Lahore organized by Punjab University Department of Graphic Design in collaboration with the British Council and other institutions, concluded on Wednesday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, renowned film director Syed Noor, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Prof Dr Ahmed Bilal, people associated with various fields of the film industry, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The students paid tribute to the actors of the Pakistani film and drama industry in the conference. Students also presented theater, dance and music performances.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali lauded the students for their excellent performance. He said that PU will provide training to students in all fields including music, drama, and directing to revive the Pakistani film industry.

He appreciated the efforts of the organizers for conducting an excellent conference. He said that such events will increase the trend of film-making among students.

Syed Noor said that in the past, Lahore was known as the hub of cinema, for the revival of which everyone has to play their full role.

Experts said that for the revival of Pakistani cinema, it is the need of the hour for people associated with the industry to adapt to modern requirements. They said, "We must educate our students about cinema as cinema is a reflection of society. They said that the role of marketing and advertising is also very important in the promotion of films, adding that promotion of good content is necessary to make people addicted to cinema.

Dr Ahmed Bilal thanked the cooperation of institutions including the Vice Chancellor, experts and participants for organizing the successful conference.

