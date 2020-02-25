(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 4th International Workshop on X-ray Crystallography in Structural Biology began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The 4th International Workshop on X-ray Crystallography in Structural Biology began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

Vice-ChancellorEngr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest of the inaugural session.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, as many as 60 delegates from Brazil, Denmark, United Kingdom and various universities and research organizations of Pakistan were participating in the three-day event being held in collaboration with Higher education Commission, Pakistan Science Foundation, International Union of Crystallography and Materials Chemistry Lab, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that Crystallography was a multidisciplinary science which has made a huge impact on the society, was evident from 30 Nobel prizes awarded to this technique in several fields of science. It was encouraging that this field was flourishing in Pakistan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was playing a key role in that regard through the state of the art Crystallography laboratory.

He was of the view that research infrastructure be optimally used for the benefit of science and society. Conference focal person and Principal Investigator Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that as many as 200 research papers received for this workshop which showed the popularity of this sophisticated technique.

He said that no other technique had been made instrumental as X-rays Crystallography for visualizing 3D structures of proteins and their complexes at atomic level resolutions.

This technique was being used in the fields of the health industry, agriculture, environment-related issues such as drug discovery, vaccine development, enzyme production, pest/insect control and degradation of pollutants.

During the workshop, participants would be provided with training in steps leading to protein structure determination by the use of X-ray Crystallography.