UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Conference On Crystallography Begins At Islamia University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:01 PM

Int'l Conference on Crystallography begins at Islamia University

The 4th International Workshop on X-ray Crystallography in Structural Biology began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The 4th International Workshop on X-ray Crystallography in Structural Biology began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

Vice-ChancellorEngr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest of the inaugural session.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, as many as 60 delegates from Brazil, Denmark, United Kingdom and various universities and research organizations of Pakistan were participating in the three-day event being held in collaboration with Higher education Commission, Pakistan Science Foundation, International Union of Crystallography and Materials Chemistry Lab, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that Crystallography was a multidisciplinary science which has made a huge impact on the society, was evident from 30 Nobel prizes awarded to this technique in several fields of science. It was encouraging that this field was flourishing in Pakistan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was playing a key role in that regard through the state of the art Crystallography laboratory.

He was of the view that research infrastructure be optimally used for the benefit of science and society. Conference focal person and Principal Investigator Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that as many as 200 research papers received for this workshop which showed the popularity of this sophisticated technique.

He said that no other technique had been made instrumental as X-rays Crystallography for visualizing 3D structures of proteins and their complexes at atomic level resolutions.

This technique was being used in the fields of the health industry, agriculture, environment-related issues such as drug discovery, vaccine development, enzyme production, pest/insect control and degradation of pollutants.

During the workshop, participants would be provided with training in steps leading to protein structure determination by the use of X-ray Crystallography.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Brazil United Kingdom Denmark HEC IUB Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

2 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

32 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.