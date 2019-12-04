Researchers and scholars discussed "Dawah in contemporary world", its principles, methodologies and solutions on the opening day of a two-day international conference organized by Dawah academy of the university at Faisal Masjid Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Researchers and scholars discussed "Dawah in contemporary world", its principles, methodologies and solutions on the opening day of a two-day international conference organized by Dawah academy of the university at Faisal Masjid Campus.

The conference will be witnessing as many as 70 papers in nine sessions.

The scholars and researchers delivered lectures on exploring Prophetic approach of Dawah , women and Dawah , contemporary sources and tools for Dawah , Role of youth in Dawah , impact of business ethics on Dawah and many other important topics.

The conference was addressed by Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President IIU who spoke on the principles of Dawah, its approach and importance of Arabic language in preaching of islam.

He said that contemporary context and requirements must be kept in mind before devising a Dawah strategy .

He added that modern tools of communication are vital for preaching the religion but important things such as Fatwas must not be disseminated in the light of one's own interpretation through these sources.

He said Muftis and scholars be consulted for such important topics.

IIU President stressed upon youth to take the responsibility of Dawah saying that they know the modern changes and they can be the best force.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh also hailed the academy and its services in Pakistan and abroad, while he also felicitated the organizers for conference.

The event was also addressed by Dr. Sohaib Hassan, Secretary General Shariah Council London, Dr. Hammad Lakhvi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies , Punjab University, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, DG Dawah , Dr. Sohail Hassan, Former DG and Dr. Tahir Khalily Vice President IIUI.

The moot will conclude on Thursday at Faisal Masjid campus of the university.