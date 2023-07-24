Open Menu

Int'l Conference On ‘Decade Of CPEC And Belt & Road Initiative’ Underway In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 24, 2023 | 12:25 PM

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in Islamabad

Chinese Charge Affaires to Pakistan Ms Pang Chunxue says the CPEC has witnessed continued expansion of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) A two-day international conference on "Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt & Road Initiative-From Vision To Reality" is in progress in Islamabad, to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation, sustainable development and inclusive growth in the subsequent phase of CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Charge Affaires to Pakistan Ms Pang Chunxue said the CPEC has witnessed continued expansion of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

She said Gwadar has made tremendous progress under the CPEC. The port has achieved full operational capacity. She said the new Gwadar International Airport, desalination plant and Pakistan-China friendship hospital will be completed one after another this year.

The Chinese Charge Affaires said Gwadar is making steady progress towards the goal of logistics hub and industrial base.

She said fourteen power projects under the CPEC have been put into commercial operation with a total installed capacity of eight thousand megawatts, which significantly resulted in addressing the issue of power shortages in Pakistan.

Ms Pang Chunxue said infrastructure cooperation under the CPEC has also achieved great accomplishments.

She said industrial cooperation under this mega project is pivotal for the second phase of high quality development. She said the CPEC framework agreement has been signed. We have set up a new joint working group on mining. She said the construction of first phase of Rashakai Special Economic Zone has also been completed.

