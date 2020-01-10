(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A two-day international conference on "Dengue Prevention and Control" concluded here on Friday.

This diverse environment supplemented towards having a more productive, healthy, informative and constructive discussion regarding combat dengue in future.

The last day of the conference was attended by ministers, public office holders, renowned scientists, clinicians and researchers from various cities of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other countries.

The conference was organized by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at a local hotel.

While P&S Healthcare has provided a formal platform to the professionals of diverse fields of the different countries and an in-depth dialogue took place between government officers, dengue experts and scholars in the two-day conference.

On the last day, they have covered six thematic areas including integrated vector management, clinical management of dengue patients, lab diagnostics, cross-cutting IT systems and analytics, communication strategy and the role of stakeholders.

While WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr.Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala shared his thoughts on dengue and an ongoing challenge in Pakistan on the inaugural ceremony.