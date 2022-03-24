A two-day international conference on "Paradigm shift in education: Post pandemic approaches in teaching, learning and assessment" (ICPSE- 2022) was concluded the other day with approval of 33 recommendations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day international conference on "Paradigm shift in education: Post pandemic approaches in teaching, learning and assessment" (ICPSE- 2022) was concluded the other day with approval of 33 recommendations.

The recommendations approved by the experts will be tabled with Federal as well as Sindh government in order to help policy makers to devise effective strategies of teaching, learning and assessment in future.

The concluding ceremony was held in Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium of Sindh Museum Hyderabad which was chaired by the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Prof. Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Malaysian Professor Dr Ravichandran Moorthy, US Professor Dr David J. Roof and many others were present on the occasion.

The experts suggested designing the precise online and offline general education courses including integration of online thinking, reshaping of teaching objectives and contents, reengineering of teaching process, reformation of teaching evaluation and standardization of teaching management.

The conference suggested that the university teachers should use the online assessment tools in order to enhance the teaching-learning process in general and quality of assessment in particular.

It was also recommended that shifting to online distant learning should be introduced in future higher education plans besides creating awareness among stakeholders to identify solutions through future research in this area.

The conference hoped that the papers which read in different sessions would help readers understand the challenges and obstacles of foreign language learning during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as encourage facilitating the online education process.

The studies provided at the conference will help educational institutions create an enabling environment in higher education institutions, the conference observed.

According to the recommendations, the results highlighted a significant level of regressive linguistic hegemony of urdu in Karachi which negatively affected the Sindhi native speakers.

It recommended to improve students' online learning readiness as per recommendation of papers presented which includes preparing various learning resources, presenting interactive content, and optimizing teaching time with learning activities to increase creativity and understanding, providing met cognitive scaffolding support to help students design strategic plans for task completion, adding collaborative learning activities with heterogeneous groups and providing motivation scaffolding assistance to manage student motivation.

