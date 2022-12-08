UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Emerging Trends In Economics Held At NUML

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Int'l conference on emerging trends in economics held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :One-Day International Conference on "Emerging Trends in Economics" organized by the Department of Economics, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad was held here on Thursday.

The Chief Guest of the inaugural session was Prof. Dr. Eatzaz Ahmad, Professor on SBP Memorial Chair & Former VC Quaid-i-Azam University and Prof. Dr. Jochen Hippler, Political Scientist and Senior Researcher Former Country Director, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Germany in Pakistan was the key note speaker. While Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members and large number of students also attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Eatzaz expressed his views on the importance of national dialogue to crafting economic policy.

He said that all the stake holders must sit together to devise a unanimous economic strategy to bring the country out of current economic crisis.

Prof. Dr. Jochen Hippler, Political Scientist and Senior Researcher while talking about the macroeconomic policies in emerging global and domestic dynamics highlighted that USA & China are two major economic players of the world, along with them there are regional players that have affect on economic policies of the world.

He stressed the need for Pakistan, to take serious steps towards boosting economic activities and reducing the dependence on external sources.

Earlier, Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali in his welcome address thanked the honourable guests and said that this conference will provide a platform for scholars, researchers and academicians to think new avenues to resolve the prevailing economic issues.

He hoped that three consecutive sessions of the conference would bring meaningful suggestions for the economy of Pakistan.

