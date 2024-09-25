ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A three-day 28th Conference of Foundation for Endangered Languages was inaugurated on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

Scholars and intellectuals from 22 countries are participating in the conference, with 42 national and international scholars presenting their research papers.

The event's chief guest, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, emphasized the need to document endangered languages to preserve them.

He noted that taking practical steps in this regard would be a significant contribution to education and research for future generations.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted that the university has an annual enrolment of over one million students, with 54 regional campuses across Pakistan.

He stated that the students at this institution come from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, including those from remote areas. All students are provided with equal educational opportunities.

He expressed hope that the conference would result in a comprehensive strategy to safeguard endangered languages.

Chairman of the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI), Rozi Khan Burki, mentioned in his address that over 70 languages are spoken in Pakistan, many of which are at risk of extinction.

He stressed the need for the government to take concrete measures to ensure their survival.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Abdul Aziz Sahir, remarked that no language is small or large; each has its own culture and history.

He stated that a language with literature, stories, and poetry cannot become extinct. As long as mothers are alive in society, so too will their mother tongues survive. He emphasized the importance of oral traditions in preserving languages.

Dr. Hakim Elnazarov, board Member of the Foundation for Endangered Languages (FEL), pointed out that over 7,000 languages are spoken worldwide, but recent research indicates that one language disappears every week. He stressed that safeguarding these languages must be a top priority.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Dr. Rashida Imran, Assistant Professor of the English Department, while Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, Head of the English Department, delivered the welcome address. Throughout the three days, national, international, and online linguistics experts will present their research papers. The conference is being held in collaboration with AIOU and the Forum for Language Initiatives.