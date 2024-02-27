Int'l Conference On Environmental Degradation Concludes At SU
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:43 PM
The two-day 2nd international conference titled "Consequences of environmental degradation, natural disasters, socio-economic & governance challenges for Sindh, Pakistan and way forward" has concluded here with multiple recommendations regarding protection from the floods in the country in future
The VC Sindh University presided over the concluding ceremony of the event organized by the faculty of social sciences, University of Sindh Jamshoro.
It was recommended that plans and investments should build adaptive capacity and reduce vulnerability to climate-related disasters. The conference called for the enhancement of early warning systems to improve preparedness and response to climate-related disasters in Sindh.
The university spokesman informed that according to the conference’s recommendations, there is a need to promote public awareness campaigns and capacity-building initiatives to ensure that communities are adequately prepared to respond to climate-related disasters.
Sindh should promote ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) approaches to enhance climate resilience and reduce the impacts of climate change in the province and the country.
It was also recommended to support the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of ecosystems, such as mangroves, wetlands and forests, which provide natural buffers against climate-related hazards, regulate water flow and support biodiversity.
For Climate-Smart Agriculture and Water Management, the experts advised encouraging the adoption of climate-smart agriculture and water management practices to build resilience to climate change impacts on agriculture and water resources.
The experts also agreed to promote sustainable agricultural practices, such as crop diversification, agroforestry and soil conservation that enhance productivity, conserve water and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.
Conference Secretary Dr Niaz Ahmed Bhutto, Dr Pasand Ali Khoso, Dr Abdul Razaque Channa, Professor Khaleeque Mahesar, Dr Ameer Ali Abro, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari and other national and international researchers hailing from USA, UK, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Egypt and other countries were also present at the concluding ceremony.
