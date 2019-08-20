UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Conference On ESDEV To Start In COMSATS Abbottabad On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Int'l conference on ESDEV to start in COMSATS Abbottabad on Wednesday

COMSATS University Abbottabad Tuesday completed all arrangements for a three days international conference on "Environmentally Sustainable Development 2019" (ESDEV) from August 21 to 23, where more than 60 international scientists would present their papers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :COMSATS University Abbottabad Tuesday completed all arrangements for a three days international conference on "Environmentally Sustainable Development 2019" (ESDEV) from August 21 to 23, where more than 60 international scientists would present their papers.

Rapidly growing different forms of pollution and an unprecedented increase in natural calamities become a test for the world, to tackle these challenges COMSATS Abbottabad is organizing the international moot.

During past COMSATS Abbottabad successfully organized seven international such conferences from 2005 to the year 2019 and this conference is also a part of them.

During the three days, international ESDEVE 2019 conference 60 international and 300 national scientists would gather on a platform to apprise the youth about sustainable development and how to utilize limited resources on this planet earth in a batter way.

International research on sustainable development would also become under discussion in the conference and the researchers would make the conclusion public that would play a vital role in the development of economy and society as well in the country and would determine the right direction for the sustainable development.

COMSATS Abbottabad would also publish a book comprising the 60 papers those would be presented in the 9th ESDEVE conference 2019 and would be distributed amongst the students and researchers.

