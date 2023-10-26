Open Menu

Int’l Conference On EU & Regional Integration Held At NUML

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) International Conference on “European Union as Model for Regional Integration: Lessons for South Asia” was organized by the International Relations department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Jean Monnet Chair in Jinnah Auditorium on Thursday.

Philipp Oliver Gross Deputy Head of Mission, European Union Delegation to Pakistan was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony, while former ambassador to European Union Naghmana Hashmi was the keynote speaker.

Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Head of Department International Relations, and Jean Monnet Chair Prof. Dr. Riaz Shad, deans, directors, guest speakers, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest Philipp Oliver Gross while elaborating the historical background of the European Union Nations said that EU Union has very long history of unitedness and diversity. The citizens of EU states have the liberty to move, study, and work freely anywhere in EU countries.

He said that other than the economic and political integrity among EU States; single Currency, freedom of movement, protection of fundamental rights and using the same mobile number in 27 countries without any extra charges are the key features of regional integration.

Philipp said that every region has its own situations, but the EU is indeed a good model for other regions to follow.

Former ambassador Naghmana Hashmi in her address highlighted the comparison between EU and SAARC and termed that she could not see any improvement in South Asian regional integrity as this region has its own dynamics.

Earlier, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir in his address welcomed the honourable guests and hoped that this conference will suggest a way forward to improve the regional integrity and stability.

It is worth to be mentioned that scholar from UK, Pakistan and other European countries participated in the conference.

