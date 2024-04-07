Int’l Conference On Food: Over 27 % World Population Face Food Shortage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Chairman Department of Human Nutrition Dr Tauseef Sultan has said that about 27 percent of world population was faced with issue of food insecurity.
However, Half of Pakistan’s populace is undergoing malnutrition.
He said this while addressing International Conference at the department. The world conference was attended by scholars like Dr Esatanely (Nigeria), Dr Traner (Indonesia), Ahmed ul Aareb (Saudi Arabia), Dr Amjid (Turkiye), Dr Ansar (Australia), Mazhar Iqbal (Doaba Foundation), Pervaiz Iqbal Ansari (Farmers Development Organization), Dean Department of Food Science and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar and many others attended the conference.
According to World Hunger Index 2021-22, nine countries were suffered badly in terms of food insecurity. Dr Tauseef stated that there was need to educate and impart awareness to farmers on modern agricultural practices so that they could be able to produce maximum food.
Dr. Estanely presented his research paper on how to lower glucose level in blood. Dr Asim shed light on benefits of camel milk and meat. Dr Hafiz Ishaaq proposed solutions to the food shortage.
Dr.
Shakeel Ahmed provided insight into improving crop cultivation amidst climate change, advocating for adopting specific guidelines. Dr Tanveer stressed upon the rising challenge of animal diseases, posing a significant hurdle to food acquisition.
Dr. Tariq shed light on nutritional deficiencies in rural areas. Dr. Ramzan shared his views on plight of small scale farmers.
Dr. Saadia discussed the children’s nutritional issues. Dr. Sibat-e-Abbas discussed about protein shortage in food.
Similarly, Dr. Khalid highlighted the benefits of pulses. Dr. Kinza, Dr. Saima, Dr. Tauseef, Dr. Shagufta also shared their work on various fruits, vegetables and plants and suggested long term preservation methods.
The speakers proposed collaborative measures to address food and nutrition challenges and stressed utilization of modern technology to enhance food safety. The ultimate goal of preserving food elements is to achieve healthy life which is only possible through a sustained focus on nutritious food intake.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali lauded the conduct of the international event and hoped that it would surely help contributing positively to global food issues.
