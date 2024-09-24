Open Menu

Int'l Conference On Foundation For Endangered Languages Begins At AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The 28th three-day International Conference on Foundation for Endangered Languages will commence today (Wednesday, September 25) at Allama Iqbal Open University.

According to the AIOU, linguistic experts from 22 countries will participate, and 42 scholars will present their research papers on the development and preservation of endangered languages.

The conference is organized by the Department of English, AIOU in collaboration with the Forum for Language Initiatives.

The closing ceremony will take place on September 27, with Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr.

Mukhtar Ahmed, attending as chief guests.

Chairman Department of English, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan is the chair of the conference while Dr. Rashida Imran is the Secretary of the conference.

This conference is part of the university's ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations. It is worth noting that Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, AIOU had decided to celebrate the Golden Jubilee in a grand manner.

He instructed the deans, academic department chairpersons, professors, and principal officers to plan year-long events. Since January this year, hundreds of seminars, conferences, and other events have been held on various topics, and five more conferences are planned for October.

